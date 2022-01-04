Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman [Image 2 of 5]

    Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Nicholas Pederson, 49th Wing vice commander, educates Scout Troop BSA 4434 on the MQ-9 Reaper and how it works, April 22, 2022 on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Troop BSA 4434 traveled from Duncan, Oklahoma, to tour Holloman and learn more about our mission here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 11:13
    Photo ID: 7138794
    VIRIN: 220401-F-TY635-1185
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman
    Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman
    Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman
    Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman
    Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Duncan Oklahoma Holloman Base Tour Scouts

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT