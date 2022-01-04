Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman [Image 3 of 5]

    Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    A troop from Scout Troop BSA 4434 takes her seat in one of 49th Civil Engineer Squadrons fire engines, during a tour of Fire Station 1, April 1, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Events such as base tours are key to strengthening the relationship between Holloman and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 11:13
    Photo ID: 7138795
    VIRIN: 220401-F-TY635-1277
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Duncan Oklahoma Holloman 49th Wing

