Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman

Capt. Evan Howlett, 49th Operations Group executive officer and MQ-9 evaluator pilot, answers the scouts questions about the MQ-9 Reaper during a base tour, April 1, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Static displays were set up in hangar 294, giving the troops a chance to take a closer look at an MQ-9 Reaper and F-16 Vipers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

