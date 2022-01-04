Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman [Image 4 of 5]

    Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Evan Howlett, 49th Operations Group executive officer and MQ-9 evaluator pilot, answers the scouts questions about the MQ-9 Reaper during a base tour, April 1, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Static displays were set up in hangar 294, giving the troops a chance to take a closer look at an MQ-9 Reaper and F-16 Vipers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 11:13
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
