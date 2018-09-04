Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Benjamin Huntley, 49th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and Nero A251, 49th SFS military working dog, take off toward an adversary during a patrol simulation as Scout Troop BSA 4434 watches, April 1, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Opportunities to tour the base help educate the public on the many different facilities and operations that take place on Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

