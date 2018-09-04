Scouts learn the ropes at Holloman

Staff Sgt. Benjamin Huntley, 49th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, and Nero A251, 49th SFS military working dog, take off toward an adversary during a patrol simulation as Scout Troop BSA 4434 watches, April 1, 2022, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Opportunities to tour the base help educate the public on the many different facilities and operations that take place on Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antonio Salfran)

Date Taken: 04.09.2018 Date Posted: 04.12.2022