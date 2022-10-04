Kate Kinard, daughter of Sam Kinard, 51st Medical Group, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Kinard, Seventh Air Force, hugs a Girl Scout at her Girl Scout Gold Award presentation ceremony April 10, 2021 on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Kinard has been a Girl Scout for more than a decade and credits it with helping her make friends every time she has had to move. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award
