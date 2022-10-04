A Girl Scout Gold Award patch, pin and certificate stand ready to be presented to Kate Kinard, daughter of Sam Kinard, 51st Medical Group, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Kinard, Seventh Air Force, on April 10, 2021 on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Kinard joined Girl Scouts when she was six. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 00:27
|Photo ID:
|7138118
|VIRIN:
|220410-F-LF794-1003
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT