Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award

Col. William Edmunds, 607th Air Operations Center commander, presents Kate Kinard, daughter of Sam Kinard, 51st Medical Group, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Kinard, Seventh Air Force, with the Girl Scout Gold Award patch April 10, 2021 on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Only six percent of girl scouts earn the Gold Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

