Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award [Image 2 of 4]

    Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris 

    7th Air Force

    Kate Kinard, daughter of Sam Kinard, 51st Medical Group, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Kinard, Seventh Air Force, thanks attendees of her Girl Scout Gold Award presentation ceremony April 10, 2021 on Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Kinard created and executed a six-week triathlon training camp for mothers and daughters to earn the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Rachelle Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 00:27
    Photo ID: 7138117
    VIRIN: 220410-F-LF794-1002
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Rachelle Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award
    Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award
    Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award
    Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Girl Scout gives camp a tri, earns Gold Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Girl Scouts
    Month of the Military Child
    Gold Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT