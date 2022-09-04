SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 9, 2022) – Submarine officers attend the 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball, hosted by Commander, Submarine Group 9, April 9, 2022. For over a century, the U.S. Navy Submarine Force has adapted and met the challenges of a complex and rapidly-changing undersea environment, transforming through a storied legacy as the most effective force in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 19:11
|Photo ID:
|7137989
|VIRIN:
|220409-N-JH668-0304
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SILVERDALE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kyle Hafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT