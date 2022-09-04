Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019 [Image 5 of 5]

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hafer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 9, 2022) – Submarine officers attend the 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball, hosted by Commander, Submarine Group 9, April 9, 2022. For over a century, the U.S. Navy Submarine Force has adapted and met the challenges of a complex and rapidly-changing undersea environment, transforming through a storied legacy as the most effective force in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 19:11
    Photo ID: 7137989
    VIRIN: 220409-N-JH668-0304
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kyle Hafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    Submarine
    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR
    CSG9
    Submarine Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT