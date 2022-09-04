SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 9, 2022) – (NNS) Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 9, in concert with submarine commands across the U.S. Navy, held the first Submarine Ball in three years, April 9.



The Ball, held onboard Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, saw a gathering of 460 U.S. Navy Officers from the respective commands that fall under CSG 9 to honor the 122 birthday of the Navy’s Silent Service.



“Due to COVID, it’s been over two years since we were able to celebrate our Submarine Force birthday,” said Rear Adm. Jeffery Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. “I think the underlying, unspoken reason we enjoy getting together like this is because we are a family… Every submariner in this room has their own story, their own memory, probably more than one. And perhaps that’s the reason why we’re celebrating the 122nd birthday of the greatest submarine force the world has ever known.”



The Submarine Ball is traditionally held in conjunction with National Submarine Day on April 11, which marks the first submarine commissioned by the U.S. Navy.



“The submarine community is very small, so it’s nice to get everyone together and reminisce,” said Cmdr. Lance Denhan, executive officer of Naval Base Kitsap. “Events like this offer a fantastic opportunity to be around others that share what it means to be a ‘submariner.’”



The Submarine Forces in the Pacific Northwest plan to increase the number of events and ceremonies that have otherwise not been celebrated in-person in recent years.



For more news about Commander, Submarine Group 9 units, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 19:11 Story ID: 418297 Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 151 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019, by PO2 Kyle Hafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.