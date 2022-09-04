Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019

SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 9, 2022) – Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, with active and retired submarine officers, spouses and guests, attends the 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball, hosted by Commander, Submarine Group 9, April 9, 2022. For over a century, the U.S. Navy Submarine Force has adapted and met the challenges of a complex and rapidly-changing undersea environment, transforming through a storied legacy as the most effective force in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

