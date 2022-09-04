Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019 [Image 3 of 5]

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hafer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 9, 2022) – Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, middle-right, Capt. Jeff Smith, chief of staff, Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 9, left, and the oldest and youngest submariners in attendance cut the ceremonial cake during the 122nd Submarine Ball held by CSG 9, April 9, 2022. For over a century, the U.S. Navy Submarine Force has adapted and met the challenges of a complex and rapidly-changing undersea environment, transforming through a storied legacy as the most effective force in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 19:12
    Photo ID: 7137987
    VIRIN: 220409-N-JH668-0083
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 874.16 KB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 30
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kyle Hafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    Submarine
    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR
    CSG9
    Submarine Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT