Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019

SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 9, 2022) – Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet, middle-right, Capt. Jeff Smith, chief of staff, Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 9, left, and the oldest and youngest submariners in attendance cut the ceremonial cake during the 122nd Submarine Ball held by CSG 9, April 9, 2022. For over a century, the U.S. Navy Submarine Force has adapted and met the challenges of a complex and rapidly-changing undersea environment, transforming through a storied legacy as the most effective force in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

