Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019 [Image 1 of 5]

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Hafer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (April 9, 2022) – Rear Adm. Jeff Jablon, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, with active and retired submarine officers, spouses and guests, attends the 122nd Submarine Birthday Ball, hosted by Commander, Submarine Group 9, April 9, 2022. For over a century, the U.S. Navy Submarine Force has adapted and met the challenges of a complex and rapidly-changing undersea environment, transforming through a storied legacy as the most effective force in the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Hafer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 19:12
    Photo ID: 7137984
    VIRIN: 220409-N-JH668-0063
    Resolution: 7217x4817
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 65
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kyle Hafer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019
    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commander, Submarine Group 9 Holds First Submarine Ball Since 2019

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    Submarine
    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BANGOR
    CSG9
    Submarine Ball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT