    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ecuadorian Armed Forces receive demining equipment [Image 8 of 9]

    Ecuadorian Armed Forces receive demining equipment

    SANGOLQUí, ECUADOR

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Ecuadorian Army soldiers utilize new demining equipment in the field on Feb. 23, 2022, in Sangolquí, Ecuador. The equipment, from U.S. Southern Command, will be used to help clear the last remaining part of the country's southern border so it can be returned to the local population for farming and other activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens)

    Ecuadorian Army&rsquo;s demining effort gets new, updated equipment

    Air National Guard
    State Partnership Program
    U.S. Southern Command
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    demining
    Ecuador

