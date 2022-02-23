Ecuadorian Armed Forces receive demining equipment

Ecuadorian Army soldiers receive in-class training in preparation to utilize new demining equipment from U.S. Southern Command on Feb. 23, 2022, in Sangolquí, Ecuador. The equipment will be used to help clear the last remaining part of the country's southern border so it can be returned to the local population for farming and other activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens)

