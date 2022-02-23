Ecuadorian Armed Forces receive demining equipment

Ecuadorian Army personnel inspect and log a demining kit during an equipment transfer from U.S. Southern Command on Feb. 23, 2022, in Sangolquí, Ecuador. The new kit has improved tools and is lighter to carry as they travel through the jungle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens)

