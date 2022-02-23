Ecuadorian Army personnel inspect and log a demining kit during an equipment transfer from U.S. Southern Command on Feb. 23, 2022, in Sangolquí, Ecuador. The new kit has improved tools and is lighter to carry as they travel through the jungle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 16:42
|Photo ID:
|7137769
|VIRIN:
|220223-Z-UF334-0120
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|682.02 KB
|Location:
|SANGOLQUí, EC
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ecuadorian Armed Forces receive demining equipment [Image 9 of 9], by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ecuadorian Army’s demining effort gets new, updated equipment
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT