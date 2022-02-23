Ecuadorian Armed Forces receive demining equipment

Senior Master Sgt. Matt Wilt (center), 123rd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight superintendent, provides field training to Ecuadorian Army soldiers to use new demining equipment on Feb. 23, 2022, in Sangolquí, Ecuador. The equipment, from U.S. Southern Command, will be used to help clear the last remaining part of the country's southern border so it can be returned to the local population for farming and other activities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens)

