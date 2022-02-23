This kit is part of new demining equipment transferred from U.S. Southern Command to the Ecuadorian Army on Feb 23, 2022 in Sangolquí, Ecuador. The kit has improved tools and is lighter to carry as the demining soldiers travel through the jungle. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 16:42 Photo ID: 7137768 VIRIN: 220223-Z-UF334-0111 Resolution: 3000x2003 Size: 834.93 KB Location: SANGOLQUí, EC Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ecuadorian Armed Forces receive demining equipment [Image 9 of 9], by Lt. Col. Allison Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.