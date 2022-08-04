A U.S. service member participates in the Norwegian Foot March at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 8, 2022. Military members from all branches of service were challenged to complete an 18.6-mile ruck march around MacDill in their allotted time to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces Skill badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 10:29
|Photo ID:
|7136938
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-BQ566-1151
|Resolution:
|3118x3897
|Size:
|8.12 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. service members endure 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT