U.S. service members endure 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March

U.S. service members wait in line to weigh their bags during the Norwegian Foot March April 8, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The march, also known as Marisimerket, is a Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge that is earned for successful completion of the ruck march in the alloted time. Participants were required to carry a minimum of 25 pounds in their ruck sack to qualify for the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

