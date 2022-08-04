U.S. service members wait in line to weigh their bags during the Norwegian Foot March April 8, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The march, also known as Marisimerket, is a Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge that is earned for successful completion of the ruck march in the alloted time. Participants were required to carry a minimum of 25 pounds in their ruck sack to qualify for the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 10:28
|Photo ID:
|7136931
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-BQ566-1163
|Resolution:
|5568x3520
|Size:
|11.88 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. service members endure 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
