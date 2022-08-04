Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. service members endure 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March [Image 5 of 11]

    U.S. service members endure 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook  

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. service member participates in the Norwegian Foot March at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 8, 2022. Military members from all branches of service were challenged to complete an 18.6-mile ruck march around MacDill in their allotted time to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces Skill badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 10:28
    Photo ID: 7136935
    VIRIN: 220408-F-BQ566-1154
    Resolution: 5947x3842
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. service members endure 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Alexander Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Marines
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Department of Defense
    6th Air Refueling Wing

