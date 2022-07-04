U.S. service members endure 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March

A U.S. service member walks along the Tampa bay shoreline during the Norwegian Foot March April 8, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The event, hosted by the Joint Communications Support Element, provided service members an opportunity to tackle a physical test, and upon completion, earn the Norwegian Armed Forces skill badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US