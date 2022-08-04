U.S. service members endure 18.6 mile Norwegian Foot March

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kale Sawyer, Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne) 2nd Joint Communications Squadron commander, participates in the Norwegian Foot March April 8, 2022, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Military members from all branchers of service were challenged to complete an 18.6-mile ruck march around MacDill in their alloted time to earn the Norwegian Armed Forces Skill badge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Cook)

