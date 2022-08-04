Angela Garza, Cougaar Software senior operations research engineer, discusses capabilities of the Configured Air Load Building Tool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 8, 2022. The software company developed the CALBT, as part of the "Aerial Port of the Future" initiative to maximize pallet space utilization within Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chuck Broadway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2022 Date Posted: 04.11.2022 08:56 Photo ID: 7136698 VIRIN: 220408-F-PQ948-1006 Resolution: 3440x2288 Size: 1.51 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pallet utilization system aims to maximize space [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Chuck Broadway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.