Pallet utilization system aims to maximize space

The Configured Air Load Building Tool scans cargo at the 436th Aerial Port Squadron on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 8, 2022. The system was developed as part of the "Aerial Port of the Future" initiative to maximize pallet space utilization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chuck Broadway)

