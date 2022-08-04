Adam Cutchin, Cougaar Sotware senior software engineer, discusses the Configured Air Load Building Tool with Col. Bary Flack, 436th Maintenance Group commander, April 8, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The CALBT was developed as part of the "Aerial Port of the Future" initiative to maximize pallet space utilization for cargo processed through the 436th Aerial Port Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chuck Broadway)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 08:56
|Photo ID:
|7136695
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-PQ948-1003
|Resolution:
|3440x2288
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pallet utilization system aims to maximize space [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Chuck Broadway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
