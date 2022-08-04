Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pallet utilization system aims to maximize space

    Pallet utilization system aims to maximize space

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Chuck Broadway 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Angela Garza, Cougaar Software senior operations research engineer, scans cargo at the 436th Aerial Port Squadron on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 8, 2022. The software company developed the Configured Air Load Building Tool, as part of the "Aerial Port of the Future" initiative, to maximize pallet space utilization within Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chuck Broadway)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 08:56
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Dover AFB
    AMC
    innovation
    436th AW
    Super Port
    436th APS

