Angela Garza, Cougaar Software senior operations research engineer, scans cargo at the 436th Aerial Port Squadron on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 8, 2022. The software company developed the Configured Air Load Building Tool, as part of the "Aerial Port of the Future" initiative, to maximize pallet space utilization within Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chuck Broadway)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 08:56
|Photo ID:
|7136694
|VIRIN:
|220408-F-PQ948-1002
|Resolution:
|3440x2288
|Size:
|1007.27 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pallet utilization system aims to maximize space [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Chuck Broadway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
