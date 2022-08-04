Pallet utilization system aims to maximize space

Angela Garza, Cougaar Software senior operations research engineer, demonstrates software capabilities of the Configured Air Load Building Tool at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, April 8, 2022. The software company developed the CALBT, as part of the "Aerial Port of the Future" initiative, to maximize pallet space utilization within Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Chuck Broadway)

