220410-N-TO573-1200 IONIAN SEA (April 10, 2022) Sailors participate in a volleyball tournament for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Awareness Month in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Charles Blaine)

Date Taken: 04.10.2022
Location: IONIAN SEA