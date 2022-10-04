220410-N-CY569-1158 IONIAN SEA (April 10, 2022) Seaman Mario Martinez, from Bayamon, Puerto Rico, stands lookout watch on the fantail of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

