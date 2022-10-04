220410-N-CY569-1147 IONIAN SEA (April 10, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Kelton Tanner, from Lafayette, Louisiana, assigned to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, attaches a tail rotor to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

