220410-N-BP862-1287 IONIAN SEA (April 10, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Mack Johnson, right, from Alexandria, Louisiana, plays basketball during a basketball tournament for Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Awareness Month in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

Date Taken: 04.10.2022