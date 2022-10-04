220410-N-CY569-1085 IONIAN SEA (April 10, 2022) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Ethan Anderson, bottom, from Indianapolis, Indiana, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Christian Polyniak, from Brunswick, Maryland, practice Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 10, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

Date Taken: 04.10.2022