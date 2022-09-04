American Soldiers volunteer at German animal shelter

1st Air Cavalry Troopers work with Hundehaus volunteers to move and spread over 25 cubic meters of mulch Saturday. The German and American volunteers spent around three hours shoveling, barrowing and spreading over 20,000 lbs. of wood chips to improve the dogs’ temporary home. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Jon Hankey)

