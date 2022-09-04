American Soldiers volunteer at German animal shelter

1st Lt. Thomas Snowden interacts with one of the inhabitants of the Bad Windsheim Hundhaus on Saturday. Soldiers and players on the Black N' Blue rugby team volunteered their time to assist in the spreading of new mulch for the shelter grounds. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Jon Hankey)

Date Taken: 04.09.2022
Location: BAD WINDSHEIM, DE