U.S. Soldiers who play on the Black N' Blue rugby team pose for photo with volunteers at the Bad Windsheim Hundhaus on Saturday. The German and American volunteers joined together to spread new mulch throughout the compound. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Jon Hankey)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 08:58
|Photo ID:
|7134826
|VIRIN:
|220409-A-DC982-408
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|859.01 KB
|Location:
|BAD WINDSHEIM, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, American Soldiers volunteer at German animal shelter [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
American Soldiers volunteer at German animal shelter
Rugby
LEAVE A COMMENT