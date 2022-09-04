U.S. Soldiers who play on the Black N' Blue rugby team pose for photo with volunteers at the Bad Windsheim Hundhaus on Saturday. The German and American volunteers joined together to spread new mulch throughout the compound. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Jon Hankey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2022 Date Posted: 04.09.2022 08:58 Photo ID: 7134826 VIRIN: 220409-A-DC982-408 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 859.01 KB Location: BAD WINDSHEIM, DE Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Soldiers volunteer at German animal shelter [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.