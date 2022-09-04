1st Air Cavalry Troopers work with Hundehaus volunteers to move and spread over 25 cubic meters of mulch Saturday. German and American volunteers spent around three hours shoveling, barrowing and spreading over 20,000 lbs. of wood chips to improve the dogs’ temporary home. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Jon Hankey)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 08:59
|Photo ID:
|7134827
|VIRIN:
|220409-A-DC982-742
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|392.23 KB
|Location:
|BAD WINDSHEIM, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
American Soldiers volunteer at German animal shelter
