    American Soldiers volunteer at German animal shelter [Image 2 of 5]

    American Soldiers volunteer at German animal shelter

    BAD WINDSHEIM, GERMANY

    04.09.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Jonathan Hankey 

    1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Thomas Snowden interacts with one of the inhabitants of the Bad Windsheim Hundhaus on Saturday. Soldiers and players on the Black N' Blue rugby team volunteered their time to assist in the spreading of new mulch for the shelter grounds. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Jon Hankey)

