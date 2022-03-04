Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022 [Image 1 of 12]

    NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022

    ICELAND

    04.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220403-N-NO901-1001 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 3, 2022) Lance Corporal James Woods, left, an engineer assistant with Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., sets up a Trimble Surveying System Sailors from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, based out of Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., in support of exercise Northern Viking, April 3, 2022. Marines and Sailors utilize the Trimble Surveying system to get geographical data for airfield surveys. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Austin Abbott)

