220403-N-NO901-1001 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 3, 2022) Lance Corporal James Woods, left, an engineer assistant with Marine Wing Support Squadron 271, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., sets up a Trimble Surveying System Sailors from Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133, based out of Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, Miss., in support of exercise Northern Viking, April 3, 2022. Marines and Sailors utilize the Trimble Surveying system to get geographical data for airfield surveys. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Austin Abbott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 05:27 Photo ID: 7133036 VIRIN: 220403-N-NO901-1021 Resolution: 600x800 Size: 159.5 KB Location: IS Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.