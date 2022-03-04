220403-N-NO901-0005 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 3, 2022) A Sailor from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Task Group 68.1 makes a manual approach on a suspect Improvised Explosive Device after initial reconnaissance with a robot in support of 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR) during Exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 3, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 1st Class Mary Bradford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 05:27 Photo ID: 7133040 VIRIN: 220403-N-NO901-1056 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 123.71 KB Location: IS Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022 [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.