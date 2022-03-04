220403-N-NO901-0006 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 3, 2022) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Jordan Glensor, right, supervises a chamber drill with Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Zachary Reisinger, left, and Steelworker 2nd Class Cooper Rekstis, center, of Underwater Construction Team 1, Construction Dive Detachment Bravo, based out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Va., during Exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 3, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 1st Class Mary Bradford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2022 Date Posted: 04.08.2022 05:27 Photo ID: 7133041 VIRIN: 220403-N-NO901-1058 Resolution: 892x1189 Size: 202.42 KB Location: IS Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 22 NCR supports Northern Viking 2022 [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.