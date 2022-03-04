NMCB supports Northern Viking 2022

220406-N-NO901-1002 KEFLAVIK AIR BASE, Iceland (April 6, 2022) Corporal Luke Seiler, front, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 271, and Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Michael Provenzano, assigned to Navy Cargo Handling Battalion (NCHB) 1, conduct Naval Fixed Wing refueling operations in support of exercise Northern Viking 22, April 6, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Logistics Specialist 1st Class Mary Bradford)

