Staff Sgt. Anthony Brown, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental lab technician, holds a model of teeth to digitally design a night guard in the dental lab at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 5, 2022. The software 3D renders a patient's mouth to allow dental lab technicians to
quickly and efficiently image and map out a tooth to design and print dental gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2022 22:16
|Photo ID:
|7132549
|VIRIN:
|220405-F-GM429-0123
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
