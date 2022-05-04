“Filling” good: 3D printing teeth

Staff Sgt. Anthony Brown, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental lab technician, gives a tour of the dental lab at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 5, 2022. Dental lab technicians design and fabricate all dental prosthesis including retainers, night guards, crowns and implants by creating a mold, designing the fitting and 3D printing the product in the lab. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper).
