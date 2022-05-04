Staff Sgt. Anthony Brown, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental lab technician,

prepares a mold to design and fit a night guard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 5, 2022. Dental lab technicians design and fabricate all dental prosthesis including retainers, night guards, crowns and implants by creating a mold, designing the fitting and 3D printing the product in the lab. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 22:16 Photo ID: 7132545 VIRIN: 220405-F-GM429-0047 Resolution: 5440x3627 Size: 1.36 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.