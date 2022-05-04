A display of model impressions and retainers sits in the dental lab at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 5, 2022. Dental technicians take impressions of the patient’s mouth to design and 3D print crowns, retainers, night guards and other forms of dental gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 22:16 Photo ID: 7132547 VIRIN: 220405-F-GM429-0106 Resolution: 4378x2919 Size: 1.26 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.