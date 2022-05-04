Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth [Image 3 of 6]

    “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A display of model impressions and retainers sits in the dental lab at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 5, 2022. Dental technicians take impressions of the patient’s mouth to design and 3D print crowns, retainers, night guards and other forms of dental gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 22:16
    Photo ID: 7132547
    VIRIN: 220405-F-GM429-0106
    Resolution: 4378x2919
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth
    “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth
    “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth
    “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth
    “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth
    “Filling” good: 3D printing teeth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Dental

    15th Wing

    15th MDG

    TAGS

    Dental
    15th Wing
    3D printing
    15th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT