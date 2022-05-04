“Filling” good: 3D printing teeth

Staff Sgt. Anthony Brown, 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron dental lab technician, fills an impression with a material called “stone” to create a mold of the patients teeth in the dental lab at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 2022. Dental technicians take impressions of the patient’s mouth to design and 3D print crowns, retainers, night guards and other forms of dental gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

