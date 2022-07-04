FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division

Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, center, is briefed during a live-fire exercise conducted by the 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, April 7, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Garrett observed 1st Bn., 12th Inf. Reg., 4th Inf. Div. deploy the new common remotely operated weapon station (CROWS). Ivy Soldiers train to become experts in their craft. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

