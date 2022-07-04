Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division [Image 5 of 5]

    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Joshua Zayas 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, center, is briefed during a live-fire exercise conducted by the 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, April 7, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. Garrett observed 1st Bn., 12th Inf. Reg., 4th Inf. Div. deploy the new common remotely operated weapon station (CROWS). Ivy Soldiers train to become experts in their craft. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.07.2022 20:24
    Photo ID: 7132519
    VIRIN: 220407-A-SF775-366
    Resolution: 5796x3728
    Size: 13.65 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division
    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division
    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division
    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division
    FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th Infantry division
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    General Garrett
    Mountain Post Ready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT