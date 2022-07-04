FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division

Gen. Michael X. Garrett, commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command, center, talks with Brig. Gen. Eric S. Strong, deputy commanding general, 4th Infantry Division, left, as they fly over Fort Carson, Colorado, in a UH-60 Blackhawk April 7, 2022. Garrett was able to observe training and modernization efforts within the Ivy Division and view a squad live-fire training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

