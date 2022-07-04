A Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, right, receives a coin from General Michael X. Garrett, Commanding General of U.S. Army Forces Command, during a Situational Technical Exercise April 7, 2022, at Fort Carson, Colorado. This training is conducted to give squads the training to develop their situational responsiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Scyrrus Corregidor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 04.07.2022 20:36 Photo ID: 7132515 VIRIN: 220407-A-SF775-008 Resolution: 3168x2410 Size: 4.58 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FORSCOM commander visits the Ivy Division [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Joshua Zayas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.